Photon Energy-RenCraft Consortium Commissions 950 kWp PV Power Plant in Poland

Photon Energy-RenCraft Consortium Commissions 950 kWp PV Power Plant in Poland

- The Company was contracted by Miejskie Wodociągi i Kanalizacja Sp. z o.o. to design and build the photovoltaic (PV) power plant

- The PLN 3.36 milion (EUR 0.73 million) project was funded by the client

- Consisting of solar panels with a combined capacity of 0.95 MWp, the plant has provided clean electricity to a wastewater treatment plant in Koszalin for over a month, helping the municipality to ensure energy security and reduce energy costs
 

Amsterdam - 22 September 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group', the 'Group') announced that Photon Energy Solutions (the 'Company'), the Group's subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has - as part of a RenCraft-led consortium - delivered a 0.95 MWp PV power plant to its client Miejskie Wodociągi i Kanalizacja Sp. z o.o., an organisation responsible for the care, control and management of a wastewater treatment facility in Koszalin, Poland.

The PLN 3.36 milion (EUR 0.73 million) project, which is now fully commissioned, has been providing an uninterrupted supply of clean electricity to the facility for over a month, helping the municipality to reduce the growing costs of energy from the grid.

The Company was contracted to design and build the PV system and will also provide maintenance services during the warranty period of 60 months from the commissioning date.

'We are very excited with the success of this project for the Koszalin community. Our decentralised solar PV power solutions for the reliable supply of energy to municipalities have proven themselves many times over. The system that we have built not only ensures the sustainability of the local wastewater treatment plant, but is instrumental in providing energy security while reducing the costs of energy from the grid,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

