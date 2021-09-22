Cyan Raises EUR 8 Million as Planned in Share Sale at EUR 3.22 per Share
(PLX AI) – Cyan successfully completes capital increase with full placement and issue proceeds of EUR 8 million.Cyan new shares subscription price was EUR 3.22
