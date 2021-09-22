Gaming Innovation Group signs new agreement with current partner

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed a long-term agreement with a new company that is related to one of GiG's larger current platform partners for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies that will support the brand's operations in certain designated markets that can be accessed under the MGA and SGA licences. The contract has a fixed fee structure with a minimum duration of three years.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "We are very excited to expand our relationship with a current partner with a new contract for the mutual benefit of both parties, and the expansion confirms the attractiveness of our platform and overall services. This agreement is the fifth so far in 2021, and our pipeline remains very strong with additional signings expected before year-end."