Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 08:48  |  25   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2021 will be published on October 22 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-10-22-q3 

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, + 1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 9798955.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2021,c3418661

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3418661/1470905.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€s Interim report for the third quarter 2021

 




