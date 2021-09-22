Immerse "Upskill Ultimatum" Research Reveals Urgent Need For Businesses To Transform Training Or Risk Losing Talent In An Uncertain World

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major research conducted by global software company, Immerse, reveals that nearly 50% of US and UK employees are prepared to move companies if they don't receive the training they need, yet HR departments are not prepared to revamp old methods for another seven years. The lack of modern training leaves the door wide open for continued departures at a time when recruiting is in emergency mode.

Immerse's brand new research, The Upskill Ultimatum, reveals that a majority of companies plan to wait until 2028 – when tech-savvy Gen Z workers will form a large proportion of the workforce – to deploy immersive training technologies[1] across their organisation. This is despite studies which have shown the effectiveness of these technologies in boosting knowledge acquisition and retention, and despite the fact that two-thirds of HR professionals believe that companies that fail to employ cutting-edge training technologies will struggle to attract and retain top talent.

The survey of 1,000 knowledge workers and 1,000 HR professionals across a range of sectors, conducted by Immerse, show massive fractures in the current training landscape. Nearly half of HR professionals (49%) believe that today's training deployment is inadequate for a hybrid working world. Also, businesses are feeling the effects of this "learning drought", with half of HR professionals reporting an emerging skills gap in their organisation, resulting in operational company risk.

Immerse is a virtual reality technology company that has developed the Immerse Platform which enables companies to create, scale and measure virtual reality training. Having grown license revenues by 300% last year and with a global customer base and customers such as DHL, Nestlé and bp, Immerse are leaders in using VR to maximise human performance and the employee experience.

"The world of work has shifted beyond all recognition, and employees are looking to their employer to help them adapt. But the pace of change in training is not matching the pace of technological innovation", said Tom Symonds, CEO at Immerse. "The pandemic has forced businesses into damage-limitation mode, and leaders are failing to take the long view when it comes to talent."