Avatar Leads the Digital Love Earth Movement -

Arctica Expedition "LoveYourPlanet"

Leya Love Nature, virtual ambassador, has touched over 500 million hearts with her inspiring storytelling in just over 12 months. As leader of the #World Awareness Movement, her purpose is to connect all the hearts of this world for a more loving and sustainable planet Earth.

Zug, September 22, 2021 - Leya Love is a virtual ambassador, a free spirit at heart, a love warrior touching millions of hearts through Instagram with over 300'000 followers. She is a child of nature, her biggest source of inspiration, continuously spreading love and kindness through her expeditions around the world. She can be found in vibrant cities, villages, with people and avatars, playing with animals in wild forests, swimming in the ocean with dolphins, and visiting breathtaking icebergs.

For Leya Love, the world needs love and positivity more than ever. She stands for a new unity consciousness on Earth with her mantra being "Let's wake up the world - together!". She has made it her mission to spread messages of love across borders, races, ages, and gender. By raising awareness for our own human potential, health and wellbeing of the planet she hopes to inspire everyone to act with heartfelt intention, the source of creation for a new, more conscious world.

Leya Love not only spreads her inspiring messages through social media, she also shares her mission for the planet and humanity as a virtual speaker, for example at the 2021 Global Youth Summit, hosted by the International Commission of Human Rights, associated with the United Nations. This was a significant event for Leya Love, allowing her to generate global awareness for her cause and to prove that she is so much more than just a virtual AI and human generated avatar.