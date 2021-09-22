AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021

For 40 years, AgroFresh has provided revolutionary and proven solutions to the produce industry that have helped to maximize produce freshness, reduced food loss and waste and conserved resources throughout the entire supply chain. Through a growing lineup of post-harvest solutions, AgroFresh’s presence at Fruit Attraction will provide attendees unprecedented access to their expertise.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions devoted to fighting food loss and waste, today announced their attendance at Fruit Attraction in Madrid on October 5-7, at booth 3C13, to showcase the company’s latest innovations, including SmartCitrus, VitaFresh Botanicals, and FreshCloud. Fruit Attraction, the Spanish Trade Fair, is one of the main international trade shows for the horticulture sector, organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX.

AgroFresh will prominently feature its quality platform directed to the citrus industry, SmartCitrus and its plant-based edible coatings VitaFresh Botanicals. With SmartCitrus, AgroFresh can positively impact virtually all aspects of packinghouse operations, from the time citrus crops arrive at the facility to when they are packed and shipped for consumer enjoyment. VitaFresh Botanicals offer new opportunities across the supply chain, helping to influence consumers’ enjoyment of fresh, tasty produce.

“We are very excited to feature our portfolio of solutions, which have significantly diversified our offerings and allow AgroFresh to put its expertise to work for even more crops and customers,” said Julian Herraiz, General Manager for AgroFresh Fruit Protection. “This presentation of our solutions at Fruit Attraction represent another step forward in AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to providing the most innovative solutions, reducing food loss/food waste and delivering superior eating experiences to consumers.”

Attendees of Fruit Attraction can visit AgroFresh in Hall 3 – booth 3C13. In addition, AgroFresh will present VitaFresh Botanicals on October 20 th , at 16h and SmartCitrus on October 27 th , at 16h on the Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect platform.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

