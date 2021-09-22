checkAd

AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 09:00  |  45   |   |   

AgroFresh delivers integrated technologies to help growers, packers and retailers succeed in Europe and beyond

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions devoted to fighting food loss and waste, today announced their attendance at Fruit Attraction in Madrid on October 5-7, at booth 3C13, to showcase the company’s latest innovations, including SmartCitrus, VitaFresh Botanicals, and FreshCloud. Fruit Attraction, the Spanish Trade Fair, is one of the main international trade shows for the horticulture sector, organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX.

For 40 years, AgroFresh has provided revolutionary and proven solutions to the produce industry that have helped to maximize produce freshness, reduced food loss and waste and conserved resources throughout the entire supply chain. Through a growing lineup of post-harvest solutions, AgroFresh’s presence at Fruit Attraction will provide attendees unprecedented access to their expertise.

AgroFresh will prominently feature its quality platform directed to the citrus industry, SmartCitrus and its plant-based edible coatings VitaFresh Botanicals. With SmartCitrus, AgroFresh can positively impact virtually all aspects of packinghouse operations, from the time citrus crops arrive at the facility to when they are packed and shipped for consumer enjoyment. VitaFresh Botanicals offer new opportunities across the supply chain, helping to influence consumers’ enjoyment of fresh, tasty produce.

“We are very excited to feature our portfolio of solutions, which have significantly diversified our offerings and allow AgroFresh to put its expertise to work for even more crops and customers,” said Julian Herraiz, General Manager for AgroFresh Fruit Protection. “This presentation of our solutions at Fruit Attraction represent another step forward in AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to providing the most innovative solutions, reducing food loss/food waste and delivering superior eating experiences to consumers.”

Attendees of Fruit Attraction can visit AgroFresh in Hall 3 – booth 3C13. In addition, AgroFresh will present VitaFresh Botanicals on October 20th, at 16h and SmartCitrus on October 27th, at 16h on the Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect platform.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

Media Relations Contact: Michael Wolfe, (475) 747-8015, Michael.Wolfe@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5108131-c680-4da0 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgroFresh To Showcase their Innovative Solutions at Fruit Attraction in Madrid 2021 AgroFresh delivers integrated technologies to help growers, packers and retailers succeed in Europe and beyondPHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...