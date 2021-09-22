checkAd

African Gold Group Renews Its Faraba Exploration Permit to Further Increase Its Exploration Upside

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 09:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension of its Faraba exploration permit for three years to 2024. The current mineral resource for the Project area is hosted in a portion of the main Kobada shear, which has been interpreted to extend into the Faraba permit north of Kobada, representing an opportunity to expand resources through further exploration.

Highlights:

  • The government of Mali has renewed Faraba exploration permit until August 2024 – a further three years
  • Initial soil sampling and termite mound sampling indicate strong extensions of the Foroko and Diaban shear zones
  • Potential to increase the 55 km of identified shear zones further based upon initial results
  • Historical artisanal workings indicate strong SW-NE trend along known shear zones into the Faraba exploration permit

Danny Callow, CEO of African Gold Group, commented:

”The renewal of the Faraba permit is a key step forward in opening up the opportunity in our Faraba deposit, which shows significant potential in extending our 55 km shear zones even further. The extension of this permit for three years to 2024 will allow us to move into a more rigorous exploration programme to exploit the Foroko and Diaban shear zones to the north-east. Yet again the results we have seen at Faraba, although at a very early stage, show a highly prospective exploration permit enabling extensions to two key shear zones that already exhibit historical artisanal workings and gold mineralisation.”

The Faraba permit is a part of a group of permits located on the western flank of the Bougouni basin covering an area of 11,119 acres. The shear zones discovered in the Faraba concession form a part of the combined 55 km shear strikes, identified across the three concessions from previous geophysics and soil geochemistry.

The extension of the exploration permit will allow the Company to proceed with the development of new and extended open pit opportunities at Faraba. Successful exploration of these potential shear zones may lead to the extension of Kobada Gold Project`s mine life (the “Project” or “Kobada”).

The Company continues to seek out additional opportunities through organic growth and exploration. Development of the Faraba exploration permit and expansion of the existing resource at Kobada permit are among several organic growth projects in Company's pipeline. The Company believes that progressing organic growth is key to delivering shareholder value over the long-term, and the receipt of consents at Faraba is another step along a critical path to achieving this goal.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

African Gold Group Renews Its Faraba Exploration Permit to Further Increase Its Exploration Upside TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension of its Faraba exploration permit for three years …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...