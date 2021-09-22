checkAd

Buy Norsk Hydro on Bullish Aluminium Outlook, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
22.09.2021, 09:03  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the …

  • (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.
  • China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the country, BofA said
  • Norsk Hydro closed at NOK 62.86 yesterday
Norsk Hydro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Buy Norsk Hydro on Bullish Aluminium Outlook, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Deutsche Boerse Expands Crypto ETN Offering
Handelsbanken to Pay Extra Dividend in Shares of Industrivärden; Value SEK 4.42 per Share
Rheinmetall Gets Bundeswehr Contract to Modernize Fuchs/Fox Armored Recon Vehicle
Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Orpea H1 Profit Above Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
Lonza Says Partner Triumvira Gives First Patient TAC-T Cell Therapy
GEA Group in Talks to Sell French Refrigeration Contracting & Service Operations
Ørsted, Williams Explore U.S. Wind, Electrolysis and Synthetic Gas Project
Titel
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
GEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory
Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21In Norwegen sprudelt das Öl! Diese 2 Aktien sehen auf den ersten Blick verlockend aus
The Motley Fool | Kommentare