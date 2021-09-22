Buy Norsk Hydro on Bullish Aluminium Outlook, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 09:03 | 15 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 09:03 | (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the … (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the … (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro is a buy amid a bullish outlook for aluminium, Bank of America analysts said, raising their price target on the stock to NOK 97.

China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the country, BofA said

China policies that cut supply in steel and aluminum bode well for prices, especially outside the country, BofA said

Norsk Hydro closed at NOK 62.86 yesterday



Norsk Hydro Aktie





