Approximately 69,58 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 3-2020 used for subscription of shares

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information                    22 September 2021 at 9.15 a.m. (CEST)

Approximately 69,58 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 3-2020 used for subscription of shares

Approximately 69,58 per cent of Savosolar Plc’s (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) warrants under warrant plan 3-2020 have been used for subscription of shares, raising approximately EUR 0.71 million.

The subscription period based on Savosolar’s warrant plan 3-2020 ended on 17 September 2021. Based on the warrants, 10.089.389 new shares were subscribed for and the Company will receive approximately EUR 0.71 million in proceeds before transaction costs. Approximately 69,58 per cent of the warrants were used for subscription of shares.

The warrants which were not exercised under the warrant plan 3-2020 have lost their value and will be removed from the securities’ accounts of the warrant holders.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 22 September 2021 at 9.15 a.m. (CEST).

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners ABinfo@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.





