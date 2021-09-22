Vicore To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar On C21 For The Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on C21, the company's lead asset for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 16:00 CET (10 AM Eastern Time).

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Professor Toby Maher, M.D., Ph.D., University of Southern California, and Professor Joanna Porter, M.D., Ph.D., University College London who will discuss the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need in treating patients with IPF as well as the phase 2 study with C21 in IPF (AIR). Prof. Maher and Prof. Porter will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Vicore CMO, Rohit Batta will also give a corporate overview and update on the company's activities within IPF.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Toby Maher, M.D. is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Prof Maher is the British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinician, Scientist. He is a Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease and heads up the Fibrosis Research Group at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London. He is also an honorary Consultant Respiratory Physician on the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, and is Director of the NIHR Respiratory Clinical Research Facility and Director of Respiratory Research at Royal Brompton Hospital.

His research interests include: biomarker discovery, the lung microbiome and host immune response in the pathogenesis of IPF, and clinical trials in interstitial lung disease. He has been involved in >50 trials in fibrotic lung disease from phase 1b through to phase 4 and including those assessing IPF, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory myositis. Overall, he has recruited >1000 patients into interventional studies. He has given expert opinions to both the FDA and EMA.