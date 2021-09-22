checkAd

Vicore To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar On C21 For The Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 09:23  |  15   |   |   

Webinar On Thursday, September 30 @ 16:00 CET (10AM ET) With The Medical Doctors And IPF Experts Prof. Toby Maher and Prof. Joanna Porter.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on C21, the company's lead asset for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 16:00 CET (10 AM Eastern Time).

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Professor Toby Maher, M.D., Ph.D., University of Southern California, and Professor Joanna Porter, M.D., Ph.D., University College London who will discuss the current treatment landscape, unmet medical need in treating patients with IPF as well as the phase 2 study with C21 in IPF (AIR). Prof. Maher and Prof. Porter will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Vicore CMO, Rohit Batta will also give a corporate overview and update on the company's activities within IPF.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Toby Maher, M.D. is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Prof Maher is the British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinician, Scientist. He is a Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease and heads up the Fibrosis Research Group at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London. He is also an honorary Consultant Respiratory Physician on the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, and is Director of the NIHR Respiratory Clinical Research Facility and Director of Respiratory Research at Royal Brompton Hospital.

His research interests include: biomarker discovery, the lung microbiome and host immune response in the pathogenesis of IPF, and clinical trials in interstitial lung disease. He has been involved in >50 trials in fibrotic lung disease from phase 1b through to phase 4 and including those assessing IPF, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory myositis. Overall, he has recruited >1000 patients into interventional studies. He has given expert opinions to both the FDA and EMA.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vicore To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar On C21 For The Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Webinar On Thursday, September 30 @ 16:00 CET (10AM ET) With The Medical Doctors And IPF Experts Prof. Toby Maher and Prof. Joanna Porter. GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...