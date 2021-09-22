Medical Properties Trust Announces Euro-Denominated Public Offering of Senior Notes

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of their outstanding 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022, and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding from time-to-time under the revolving credit facility of the Operating Partnership, working capital, capital expenditures and potential future acquisitions.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), intend to commence a benchmark offering of senior notes (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made under an effective shelf registration statement of the Company, the Operating Partnership and MPT Finance, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Bank PLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn.: Prospectus Department, dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan at 383 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10179, telephone: (212) 834-4533; or by visiting the SEC’s EDGAR public database at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.