Pairing fintech with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, according to new Adevinta report

Data from our Fintech-enabled Marketplaces report, the second in a series of reports on marketplaces trends, shows that pairing financial services with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, that the lines are blurring between fintechs and marketplaces, and that there is still a lot of room for mutual growth.

Barcelona and London, 22 September 2021: As consumer spending continues to shift rapidly online, online marketplaces are increasingly integrating fintech solutions to make it easier for consumers to complete purchases online, and also developing new revenue streams, according to a new Adevinta report on fintech-enabled marketplaces in partnership with DealRoom and Speedinvest.



Fintech unlocks significant value for online marketplaces

European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B. While fintech is the most funded vertical on the continent, fintech-enabled marketplaces are proving to provide the best value for shareholders. According to the report, fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively. Online marketplaces are now accelerating and taking advantage of “plug and play” embedded fintech solutions, while also building fintech products in house. They are creating new monetization streams, improving user experience, and boosting customer retention.



Jordi iserte, Investment Director at Adevinta Ventures says: “The long-term success of marketplaces depends on their ability to adapt and integrate fintech solutions into their platforms. This will allow for a seamless, frictionless experience, and ultimately benefit customers. Fintech-enabled marketplaces are becoming the new norm and we are excited to take an active role in this growing market.”

Mathias Ockenfels, General Partner, Speedinvest, comments: “At Speedinvest, we have dedicated investment teams funding both marketplaces and fintech startups. Collectively, we have observed a clear trend: The merging of these two worlds. As the report shows, it’s proving to be an attractive proposition for founders and investors, alike.”