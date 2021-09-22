checkAd

Pairing fintech with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, according to new Adevinta report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 09:23  |  19   |   |   

  • European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B
  • Fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively
  • Record investment in online marketplaces (€78B in 2021YTD) means that marketplaces have significant dry powder available to invest
  • Online marketplaces sales now account for 19.5% of all consumer spending, compared to 13.6% in 2019


Barcelona and London, 22 September 2021: As consumer spending continues to shift rapidly online, online marketplaces are increasingly integrating fintech solutions to make it easier for consumers to complete purchases online, and also developing new revenue streams, according to a new Adevinta report on fintech-enabled marketplaces in partnership with DealRoom and Speedinvest.


Data from our Fintech-enabled Marketplaces report, the second in a series of reports on marketplaces trends, shows that pairing financial services with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, that the lines are blurring between fintechs and marketplaces, and that there is still a lot of room for mutual growth.


Fintech unlocks significant value for online marketplaces
European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B. While fintech is the most funded vertical on the continent, fintech-enabled marketplaces are proving to provide the best value for shareholders. According to the report, fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively. Online marketplaces are now accelerating and taking advantage of “plug and play” embedded fintech solutions, while also building fintech products in house. They are creating new monetization streams, improving user experience, and boosting customer retention.


Jordi iserte, Investment Director at Adevinta Ventures says: “The long-term success of marketplaces depends on their ability to adapt and integrate fintech solutions into their platforms. This will allow for a seamless, frictionless experience, and ultimately benefit  customers. Fintech-enabled marketplaces are becoming the new norm and we are excited to take an active role in this growing market.” 

Mathias Ockenfels, General Partner, Speedinvest, comments: “At Speedinvest, we have dedicated investment teams funding both marketplaces and fintech startups. Collectively, we have observed a clear trend: The merging of these two worlds. As the report shows, it’s proving to be an attractive proposition for founders and investors, alike.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pairing fintech with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, according to new Adevinta report European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B Fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively Record investment in online marketplaces (€78B in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...