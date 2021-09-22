checkAd

Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 09:35  |  31   |   |   

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium HR Consulting, part of Alliance Group International's portfolio, has cemented its position as the market leader in global mental health resources by implementing a major investment and growth strategy. Over the last 12 months the company's global wellness services offering has grown by 350 per cent. As a result of an aggressive recruitment drive, the number of consultants has already doubled, providing access to a constantly expanding team of remote mental health specialists all over the world.

100% increase in therapists and counsellors

As the world's first fully remote HR service covering the entire expatriate employee lifespan, Atrium has a unique insight into the ever-evolving mental health needs of the global workplace. Investment in the infrastructure has seen the number of counsellors and therapists increase by 100 per cent. The new intake includes a large proportion of mental health professionals with expertise in specialised fields such as child psychology and grief. With consultants on each continent, Atrium has also expanded the geographical reach and increased the range of available languages, which now includes Filipino and Indonesian.

Director of Atrium HR Consulting, Gabrielle Ramsay-Smith explains, "We are proud of our exceptional service within the field of global mental health resources. Due to the pandemic, people are more aware of mental health issues and the size of the problem in the workplace. As employees adapt to the new normal, organisations need to prioritise mental health, not only to safeguard their employees' wellbeing but also to retain productivity levels. Atrium is committed to working closely with clients to deliver mental health assistance and continues to strive to introduce further innovations in the near future."

76% of employees want more mental health support

A similar picture was reported in Forbes when referencing a recent global survey of 12,000 employees and managers. Over 78% of respondents identified the year 2020 as the 'most stressful year ever' and 76% of employees expect their companies to do more to support their mental health.  The findings clearly illustrate the size of the problem, the lack of stigma attached to requesting help and the expectation placed on organisations to provide mental health resources.

James Elder, Atrium HR Consulting's Head of Clinical Practice agrees, "The nature of our work is always fulfilling, but what is intensely rewarding right now, in these difficult times, is the feedback from clients that the difference we make has become increasingly essential as our clients battle the personal and professional impact of the pandemic, unstable economies, and an ever-changing work environment'.

For more information visit: www.welcometoalliance.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atrium HR Consulting, part of Alliance Group International's portfolio, has cemented its position as the market leader in global mental health resources by implementing a major investment and growth strategy. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...