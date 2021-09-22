checkAd

DGAP-News Datametrex Received $900k AI Contract

DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
Datametrex Received $900k AI Contract

22.09.2021 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario - September 22, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it received Purchase Orders (P.O.) for approximately CAD $900,000 from its clients in South Korea.

Datametrex continues to grow its AI and software businesses globally. The Company focuses on working with a few core conglomerates as a preferred vendor. The Korean government is heavily investing in AI technology and has released an AI strategy that would strategically position itself as a top 5 contender in AI by next year.

"South Korea continues to be an important market for Datametrex AI. We look forward to assisting next-generation technologies with artificial intelligence in the auto, consumer goods, electronics, telecom, insurance, and heavy industries in Korea that will help innovative growth and expand the economy," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.


For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


DGAP-News Datametrex Received $900k AI Contract DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales Datametrex Received $900k AI Contract 22.09.2021 / 09:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Toronto, Ontario - September 22, …

