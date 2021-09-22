China based CMS joins BaseLaunch as latest partner

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseLaunch, the Basel Area-based biotech venture accelerator and incubator, today announces that China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS"), an innovation-driven specialty pharma with a focus on sales and marketing in China, has become a partner to further strengthen BaseLaunch`s industry ties fueling its company building activities.

CMS, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was founded nearly 30 years ago and has a successful track record of developing products and introducing globally innovative products into Greater China and Asia. CMS has a long history of successful partnership with a range of companies from biotechnology companies to global pharma, and has collaborations with AstraZeneca and a venture arm based in Cambridge UK. With its efficient clinical execution, commercialization capability and capital strength, CMS has initiated a new industrial investment model this year and is dedicated to building a professional and efficient incubation platform of innovative medicines with the objective of strengthening the pipeline of opportunities in biotech and life sciences.

Stephan Emmerth, Director Business Development & Operations at BaseLaunch, added: "We are very excited to be further expanding our partnership into Asia Pacific with CMS. This is the first Chinese company to partner with BaseLaunch and CMS's first partnership with an accelerator. It broadens BaseLaunch's partner diversity with pharma, venture funds and biotechnology companies and once again highlights the level of interest from leading and highly innovative corporate partners in the global biopharma community."

BaseLaunch serves as an accelerator and incubator for early-stage ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics. It helps build companies from inception through to Series A funding, providing financing and supporting all aspects of business development. Since 2018, BaseLaunch has supported 13 early therapeutic ventures which have raised a total of more than USD 270 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds. To date, one of the early therapeutic companies, Tepthera, has been sold and several others have signed collaborations. Recently, BaseLaunch has added two more companies to its portfolio with several more deals expected to close in the coming months. Furthermore, BaseLaunch has been instrumental in the development of several more ventures. These activities have made a significant contribution to the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of the Basel Area.