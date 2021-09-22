checkAd

ADTRAN Recognises European Fibre Broadband Providers for Exceptional Deployments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fibre and fibre extension broadband access solutions, today presented awards to Apfutura, Community Fibre, Gigaclear, M-net, Netomnia, Swish Fibre, Talk Straight, Trooli and Zzoomm for their leadership, inclusion and innovation in creating amazing broadband experiences for their subscribers. The service providers are leveraging ADTRAN’s end-to-end solution suite to build their best networks in order to deploy ultra-fast broadband speeds and connect communities across Europe to new opportunities.

“We are proud to award these recipients for their hard work, ingenuity and commitment to the delivery of reliable internet connectivity,” said Ronan Kelly, CTO, EMEA & APAC Regions at ADTRAN. “They are truly technology trailblazers and their understanding of modern solutions and approaches to networking will radically improve broadband speeds and services, thereby supporting the most advanced consumer and enterprise applications for decades to come.”

The full list of ADTRAN awards included the following:

Inclusion Award: Apfutura was awarded for the best demonstration of diversity across its workforce, delivering the full-fibre experience.

Traction Award: London-based altnet operator, Community Fibre processed 40,000 ONTs, making it the fastest ONT deployment in the last 12 months. This deployment ensured its new subscribers could enjoy services from a wide range of ultra-fast, multigigabit service packages up to 3Gbps.

Bridging the Digital Divide Award: Gigaclear was recognised for demonstrating the best improvement to internet experience and growth in broadband speeds for its subscribers. Prior to Gigaclear, rural communities across the UK experienced snail-paced internet connectivity. With Gigaclear’s new network, residents reported an immediate benefit with faster upload speeds and superb audio and video connectivity.

Leadership Award: Gigaclear’s COO Nathan Rundle has a deep understanding of open networking principles and under his leadership Gigaclear moved away from point-to-point (P2P) fibre architectures to Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies. This shift will allow Gigaclear to grow its P2P estate, while making significant savings in deploying PON technologies from ADTRAN.

Deployment Award: M-net, a fibre optic operator based in Germany, set a record time when it integrated the ADTRAN Mosaic Cloud Platform into its existing OSS and IT environment within just six months.

Wertpapier


