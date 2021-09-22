EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 22 September 2021 at 11:00 am

Efecte Plc: Information about a competitor's appeal against the Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision

Efecte Plc has been informed, that Sofigate Services Oy has filed an appeal to the Finnish Market Court concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) to choose Efecte Finland Oy as its provider of service management solutions. Efecte released a stock exchange release concerning the procurement decision on the 7th of September 2021. Sofigate Services Oy has also filed a claim for rectification with the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.



The offer made by Sofigate Services Oy came second in the tender. Under the Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts, a contracting entity may not award a contract until the Market Court has heard the appeal.