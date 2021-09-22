Goodyear Announces Pricing Of €400 million European Senior Notes

The notes will be offered to eligible purchasers at a price of 100% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.750% per annum.

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear") today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has priced its private offering to eligible purchasers of €400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "notes"). The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain of its senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes.

Goodyear expects the offering to close on Sept. 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its 3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, the completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facilities.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the notes or otherwise make them available to a retail investor in the EEA or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.