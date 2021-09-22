checkAd

One in Four Hong Kong and Macao Residents Now Use UnionPay Mobile Payment Services

The Localized UnionPay App Marks Third Anniversary, Driving Integration of Financial Payment Services in China's Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment services provider, marked its third year of launching the Hong Kong and Macao version of UnionPay App. The 30 million UnionPay cards that have been issued in Hong Kong and Macao demonstrate the degree to which the cards have become widely accepted and a preferred choice when making payments. The launch of the localized version of UnionPay App in Hong Kong and Macao three years ago has driven the speedy growth of the local mobile payment industry, with approximately one in every four residents use UnionPay mobile payment services, based on population.

One of the key projects built into the roadmap released earlier this month for the development of the Hengqin and Qianhai Cooperation Zones was to make the integration of people's livelihood a priority in a move to further accelerate economic growth within the GBA. Taking into account the fact that three currencies are in use across the GBA and that each one has its own set of characteristics and abides by its own set of rules, UPI continues to facilitate the implementation of payment networks by providing a variety of banking cards and mobile payment solutions.

The payment solutions provider further supports the integration of the region's payment services by leveraging the existing cross-border infrastructure to deliver convenient payment solutions to individuals who commute or travel between Hong Kong, Macao and/or mainland China to study, live, look for work or run a business.  

Promoting the build-out of interconnected networks 

As the new semester started, many students in Hong Kong's and Macao's institutions of higher learning have chosen to settle their tuition fees with the easy-to-use UnionPay App. In August 2021, several leading universities and colleges in the two regions became connected to UnionPay App, including nearly 100 institutions across the GBA, eliminating the need to exchange currencies or for students coming to the schools from outside the region to have to deal with wire transfers.

