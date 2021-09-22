checkAd

One in three premenopausal British women want interventions to delay menopause and extend fertility

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 10:15  |  18   |   |   

YouGov survey supports think tank's call for radical rethink of how we address fertility and the menopause.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from think tank First Longevity today published a new report on ovarian aging, calling for greater investment and research into science and technology to extend fertility and delay the menopause.

As part of the report, the researchers conducted a YouGov study of more than 1,000 women in the UK, which revealed that 32% of those aged 18-44 would take an intervention (a drug or other form of treatment) if it would delay their menopause and extend their fertility. Based on figures from the Office for National Statistics, this is equivalent to 3.6 million women in the UK.

Women's life expectancy has increased by as much 30 years since 1900, but the onset of menopause has only been pushed back by four years. Ovaries are one of the earliest-aging organs in the body and drive the subsequent aging of multiple organs in women's bodies.

During menopause, the loss of estrogen due to ovarian failure increases several health risks for women including cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and Alzheimer's. The NHS Long Term Plan states that British women may live up to 34% of their lives in poor health, which leads to significant societal and economic impacts.

With relatively little investment and few companies working in this field, the purpose of First Longevity's report is to galvanise the scientific and investment communities to do more to address this challenge. The report also highlights therapies and solutions that are ready to be developed.

"The science and research into ovarian aging has grown massively in the past five years, but very few companies are actively engaged in developing interventions," said First Longevity researcher and report author Daragh Campbell. "Discoveries are being made all over the world that need to be taken-on by investors and those who can translate the science into safe and effective products. Discovering the processes involved in ovarian aging, and how to target them, will be a massive breakthrough for female healthspan and lifespan."

The report identifies potential interventions to delay menopause and increase healthspan for women – consequently increasing the size of the child-bearing window, and improving national fertility rates. 

"Some of these interventions have been tested in animal models, but very few have gone through clinical trials in humans, so we must be clear that most are not available to women today, but there is a growing bank of scientific evidence to support further research and development into their potential," said Campbell. "There needs to be a push for investment into the scientific discovery and development of methods that can help prevent the ovarian aging process."

For the full press release, with more quotes and additional information, visit: https://www.firstlongevity.com/blog/ovarianlongevity 

NOTES FOR EDITORS

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2063 adults, out of which 1062 were female. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th - 20th August 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

Download media pack containing the public report, infographics and photos.

(Media can also request access to the paid professional report, containing more detailed information and analysis.)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One in three premenopausal British women want interventions to delay menopause and extend fertility YouGov survey supports think tank's call for radical rethink of how we address fertility and the menopause. LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Researchers from think tank First Longevity today published a new report on ovarian aging, calling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...