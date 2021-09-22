Blood Ketone Meter Market Size Worth $501.5 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood ketone meter market size is expected to reach USD 501.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Reimbursement scenario and favorable health insurance are significant factors that are anticipated to surge the demand for blood ketone meters. Technological advancements in Type 1 Diabetes care lead to the increasing preference for automated devices among individuals that aid in reducing disease burden.
Key Insights & Findings:
- By product type, the blood glucose and ketone monitoring segment held the second-largest share in 2020 due to the increasing launch of blood glucose and ketone meters
- Based on application, the veterinary segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing application of blood ketone meters among animals
- The hospital end-use segment captured the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing number of hospitalizations every year
- North America held the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising healthcare expenditure and increase in the healthcare spending
- The presence of local and international players and the increasing prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes has led to the surging demand for blood ketone meters in North America
Read 150 page market research report, "Blood Ketone Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Blood Ketone Monitoring, Blood Glucose And Ketone Monitoring, Consumables), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research.
Diabetes prevalence is increasing worldwide, due to which the number of hospital admissions with patients suffering from complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), is also rising. DKA is a severe and life-threatening complication of diabetes. This disease is more common among people with type 1 diabetes and affects around 30 million people across the U.S. Lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization, increased life expectancy, and dietary changes are the major causes of diabetes.
