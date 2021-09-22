checkAd

Blood Ketone Meter Market Size Worth $501.5 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 10:35  |  10   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood ketone meter market size is expected to reach USD 501.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Reimbursement scenario and favorable health insurance are significant factors that are anticipated to surge the demand for blood ketone meters. Technological advancements in Type 1 Diabetes care lead to the increasing preference for automated devices among individuals that aid in reducing disease burden.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By product type, the blood glucose and ketone monitoring segment held the second-largest share in 2020 due to the increasing launch of blood glucose and ketone meters
  • Based on application, the veterinary segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing application of blood ketone meters among animals
  • The hospital end-use segment captured the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing number of hospitalizations every year
  • North America held the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising healthcare expenditure and increase in the healthcare spending
  • The presence of local and international players and the increasing prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes has led to the surging demand for blood ketone meters in North America

Read 150 page market research report, "Blood Ketone Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Blood Ketone Monitoring, Blood Glucose And Ketone Monitoring, Consumables), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research.

Diabetes prevalence is increasing worldwide, due to which the number of hospital admissions with patients suffering from complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), is also rising. DKA is a severe and life-threatening complication of diabetes. This disease is more common among people with type 1 diabetes and affects around 30 million people across the U.S. Lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization, increased life expectancy, and dietary changes are the major causes of diabetes.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blood Ketone Meter Market Size Worth $501.5 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global blood ketone meter market size is expected to reach USD 501.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...