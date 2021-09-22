checkAd

Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable Cultivated Beef

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 11:00  |   |   |   

DiCaprio joins two innovation powerhouses, as an investor and advisor, in growing global movement to transform the way meat is produced

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies leading the emerging field of cultivated meat, announce an investment from environmental activist and Academy Award winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. Both companies have demonstrated the ability to grow beef directly from animal cells, with the unveiling of the first cultivated hamburger by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first cultivated steak and ribeye by Aleph Farms in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Mosa Meat Logo

"One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production. I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers," said Leonardo DiCaprio.

With global meat consumption projected to grow 40-70% by 2050, cultivated meat offers a solution to greatly reduce the current negative impacts of industrial beef production. Additionally, cultivated meat will enable diners to enjoy the qualities of the meat they love, eliminating the need for any major behavioral change. Analysts have projected the cultivated meat market could reach $25 billion by 2030, as part of the broader protein transformation.

Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat said: "Leonardo DiCaprio's work to bring about positive change is closely aligned with our mission at Mosa Meat. We are thrilled to bring him on board as advisor and investor and work together to feed current and future generations sustainably."

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms said: "As a committed environmentalist, we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory board and family of top tier investors. Our team is committed to improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we're thrilled to have Leo share in our vision."

According to an independent Life Cycle Analysis study, cultivated beef production is projected to reduce climate impact by 92%, air pollution by 93%, use 95% less land and 78% less water when compared to industrial beef production. Cultivated beef production offers the opportunity to use the spare land for re-wilding habitats, which would naturally reduce emissions or for producing more food for people. Moreover, the automated process through which cultivated meat is produced, and the sterile environment of its manufacturing, will eliminate the use of antibiotics and greatly reduce the risk for pathogens, contaminants, and foodborne illnesses associated with concentrated and intensive animal farming.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable Cultivated Beef DiCaprio joins two innovation powerhouses, as an investor and advisor, in growing global movement to transform the way meat is produced MAASTRICHT, Netherlands and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...