Tübingen-based healthcare investor SHS joins UN investor initiative PRI for responsible investing







PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds and SHS Head of ESG Dr André Zimmermann

SHS has been investing according to ethical standards for more than 25 years and its ESG policy is an important aspect of investment decisions. Now it is also becoming a member of the PRI (UN Principles for Responsible Investment)

The Tübingen-based healthcare investor has committed itself to contractual compliance with the requirements of the UN Investor Initiative for Responsible Investment

SHS enables investors to combine their capital investments with social responsibility

Tübingen / September 22, 2021

SHS, a healthcare investor based in Tübingen, Germany, is pleased to be part of the UN Investor Initiative PRI and to further advance itself and its portfolio companies in the continued implementation of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards along the PRI criteria.

More and more investors are interested in investment opportunities that offer more than just a financial return - they are looking for an investment opportunity that also creates social value in order to be able to invest responsibly beyond the basic option of investing money. The healthcare sector in particular is one area where there are very good opportunities to make social responsibility investing (SRI) the benchmark for investment. For example, the promotion of health, the prevention of diseases, as well as the alleviation of pain and the preservation of quality of life are targeted goals here. Whether in the field of oncology, laser surgery, heart attack and stroke prevention, the treatment of migraine, epilepsy and depression, or to improve measures in the Corona pandemic, the opportunity to support advances in health care and thus create better health conditions for themselves and others is a reason for many investors to invest in an SHS fund, in addition to the focus on returns. As a result, portfolio companies funded by SHS have been able to help more than seventeen million people in over eighty countries. But SHS would like to do even more in the future and document this. The Tübingen-based investment company recently became a member of the Principles for Responsible Investment, an investor initiative founded in 2006 in cooperation with the finance initiative of the UN Environment Programme UNEP and the UN Global Compact. It is supported by the United Nations and aims to enforce the jointly formulated rules of responsible investment. With this in mind, SHS will continue to ensure that its portfolio companies comply with the required standards. Dr André Zimmermann, Partner at SHS and Head of ESG, explains: