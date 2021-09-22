checkAd

Dongfeng Motor Group and Ambarella Partner on Driver Monitoring System for Yixuan Max Mass-Production Vehicle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 11:00  |   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that it partnered with Dongfeng Fengshen (Aeolus), a mid-to-high-end brand of the Dongfeng Motor Group, to build a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) based on Ambarella’s CV25 AI vision SoC and development platform. The first mass-production application of this system is in the Dongfeng Fengshen Yixuan Max, which launched on September 1st.

Dongfeng Fengshen is the flagship product from Dongfeng Passenger Vehicles. Yixuan Max adopts Dongfeng’s new Mach Power, a new engine brand from Dongfeng Motor. Yixuan Max is also the first compact HEV sports vehicle based on DSMA, a framework that was independently designed and developed. Additionally, Yixuan Max is expected to be a star product in Dongfeng Fengshen’s strategic transformation.

Its speedy, streamlined design, along with Yixuan Max’s dynamic modeling, reflects the aesthetics of the word “express” in its slogan. The complete slogan is “My Sedan, My Express!” This vehicle’s cutting-edge technology includes a high-definition intelligent camera and millimeter-wave radar. Additionally, its intelligent recognition can reach up to 210 meters in front and provides 360° full coverage around the vehicle, assisting with multi-dimensional safe driving in a variety of scenarios, such as intersections, changing lanes, driving at high speeds, parking, etc.

In particular, this vehicle’s DMS, also known as a Fatigue Alarm System—which is powered by the Ambarella CV25 AI vision automotive-grade SoC—promotes driving safety, reduces the possibility of car accidents, and protects the safety of the driver and their property. Based on computer vision imaging and deep learning AI technology, this DMS detects the driver’s behavior and physiological state via eye-tracking and object detection, which allows this computer vision system to understand the driver’s cognitive and physical state, among other indicators. When the driver is driving dangerously, including while distracted, fatigued, dozing, smoking, talking on the telephone and other unsafe behaviors, the DMS will warn the driver within the predetermined time set in the system. Europe will begin to require DMS in vehicles manufactured from 2025 onward. With its DMS, the Dongfeng Fengshen Yixuan Max meets this requirement well in advance of that date.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dongfeng Motor Group and Ambarella Partner on Driver Monitoring System for Yixuan Max Mass-Production Vehicle SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that it partnered with Dongfeng Fengshen (Aeolus), a mid-to-high-end brand of the Dongfeng Motor Group, to build a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Key Energy Services Announces Sale of Fluid Management Services Assets
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...