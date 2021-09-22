- The newly launched Reno6 Series consists of three models, all equipped with this leading charging technology that stands out from competition

- A five minute charge provides four hours of video watching or 100 minutes of gaming

- The Reno6 Series is available to purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reno6 series, recently launched by global technology brand OPPO comes equipped with the brands iconic VOOC Flash Charge. As a pioneer of the technology, OPPO takes a closer look into its leading flash charge technology and holw it continues to shape the smartphone industry.

A must-have for users who use their smartphone to game, watch videos and create amazing content, OPPO's SuperVOOC Flash Charge is not only reliable and incredibly fast, it also uses the highest level of multi-layered protection with all key nodes including the adapter, USB cable, cellphone and battery protected by intelligent chips.

With the popularization of apps like games and videos that consume huge amounts of power and large-scale commercial 5G use, there are new requirements for mobile phone battery life and charging experiences. Today, a quick five minute charge of a Reno6 smartphone using VOOC Flash Charge technology provides users with an impressive four hour video watch time or 100 minutes of PUBG mobile gaming.

Guided by the user-led brand value, OPPO is continuously improving its VOOC Flash Charge technology to meet the different charging needs of users in all weathers, across multiple devices, in any number of situations, and to alleviate the 'charge anxiety' of users in the 5G era.

BRINGING TRANSFORMATIVE SOLUTIONS

OPPO, which rolled out its highly anticipated Reno6 Series on September 7th, 2021 has always been at the forefront of bringing transformative solutions to the smartphone industry. In 2014, the tech giant turned the phone charging market on its head when it pioneered its proprietary rapid change technology 'VOOC Flash Charge', becoming the first in the industry to offer a low-voltage, fast-charging solution which has completely changed the way we use smartphones.