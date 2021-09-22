checkAd

Faster than Fast How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 11:07  |  52   |   |   

- Reliable, safe, and incredibly quick, it also offers peace of mind with five-star multi-layered protection

- The newly launched Reno6 Series consists of three models, all equipped with this leading charging technology that stands out from competition

- A five minute charge provides four hours of video watching or 100 minutes of gaming

- The Reno6 Series is available to purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reno6 series, recently launched by global technology brand OPPO comes equipped with the brands iconic VOOC Flash Charge. As a pioneer of the technology, OPPO takes a closer look into its leading flash charge technology and holw it continues to shape the smartphone industry.

Super Vooc

A must-have for users who use their smartphone to game, watch videos and create amazing content, OPPO's SuperVOOC Flash Charge is not only reliable and incredibly fast, it also uses the highest level of multi-layered protection with all key nodes including the adapter, USB cable, cellphone and battery protected by intelligent chips.

With the popularization of apps like games and videos that consume huge amounts of power and large-scale commercial 5G use, there are new requirements for mobile phone battery life and charging experiences. Today, a quick five minute charge of a Reno6 smartphone using VOOC Flash Charge technology provides users with an impressive four hour video watch time or 100 minutes of PUBG mobile gaming.

Guided by the user-led brand value, OPPO is continuously improving its VOOC Flash Charge technology to meet the different charging needs of users in all weathers, across multiple devices, in any number of situations, and to alleviate the 'charge anxiety' of users in the 5G era.

BRINGING TRANSFORMATIVE SOLUTIONS

OPPO, which rolled out its highly anticipated Reno6 Series on September 7th, 2021 has always been at the forefront of bringing transformative solutions to the smartphone industry. In 2014, the tech giant turned the phone charging market on its head when it pioneered its proprietary rapid change technology 'VOOC Flash Charge', becoming the first in the industry to offer a low-voltage, fast-charging solution which has completely changed the way we use smartphones.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faster than Fast How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head - Reliable, safe, and incredibly quick, it also offers peace of mind with five-star multi-layered protection - The newly launched Reno6 Series consists of three models, all equipped with this leading charging technology that stands out from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...