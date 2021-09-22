RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.09.2021, 11:07 | 18 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 11:07 | Auction date 2021-09-22 Loan DEC 2021 Isin SE0015244405 Coupon, % 0.00 Maturity 2021-12-15 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Offered volume, SEK mln 2,800 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 11 Number of accepted bids 10 Average yield, % -0.238 % Lowest accepted yield, % -0.288 % Highest yield, % -0.205 % Accepted at lowest yield, % 20.00

Auction date 2021-09-22 Loan JUN 2022 Isin SE0016102057 Coupon, % 0.00 Maturity 2022-06-15 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Offered volume, SEK mln 2,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 6 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, % -0.288 % Lowest accepted yield, % -0.288 % Highest yield, % -0.288 % Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00 Auction date 2021-09-22 Loan SEP 2022 Isin SE0016787204 Coupon, % 0.00 Maturity 2022-09-21 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Offered volume, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 3 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, % -0.311 % Lowest accepted yield, % -0.311 % Highest yield, % -0.311 % Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00







