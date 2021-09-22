RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS
|Auction date
|2021-09-22
|Loan
|DEC 2021
|Isin
|SE0015244405
|Coupon, %
|0.00
|Maturity
|2021-12-15
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|2,800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield, %
|-0.238 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|-0.288 %
|Highest yield, %
|-0.205 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|20.00
|Auction date
|2021-09-22
|Loan
|JUN 2022
|Isin
|SE0016102057
|Coupon, %
|0.00
|Maturity
|2022-06-15
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, %
|-0.288 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|-0.288 %
|Highest yield, %
|-0.288 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-09-22
|Loan
|SEP 2022
|Isin
|SE0016787204
|Coupon, %
|0.00
|Maturity
|2022-09-21
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, %
|-0.311 %
|Lowest accepted yield, %
|-0.311 %
|Highest yield, %
|-0.311 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
