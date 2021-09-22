Two-Thirds of Consumers are “Sustainability-Minded Drivers,” Accenture Report Finds

Nearly two-thirds of consumers are “sustainability-minded drivers,” rating themselves as very or extremely environmentally concerned, which will require automakers to evolve their offerings to meet increased demand for automotive sustainability, according to a report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Accenture report “Busting automotive sustainability myths” looks at the key challenges for car manufacturers now and in the future in relation to the rise of sustainable and digitized mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on a survey of 8,500 consumers from the U.S., China, and eight countries in Europe, the report, “Busting automotive sustainability myths,” looks at the challenges facing automakers considering the demand for sustainability and digitization related to mobility. The report is part of Accenture’s “What digital drivers want” series.

A key finding: Sustainability is no longer a secondary concern for car buyers and drivers. Not only are 64% of the respondents sustainability-minded drivers, but most prefer that their next vehicle be a new-energy vehicle (NEV) — i.e., battery electric, hybrid electric, natural gas, plug-in hybrid electric, flexible fuel or fuel cell electric. They don’t want new vehicles with internal combustion engines. And it’s not just sustainability-minded drivers who would prefer an NEV for their next vehicle, as more than half (53%) of less-sustainability-minded drivers also say they would prefer NEVs.

The report also showed that no brand is perceived as the undisputed leader for the best sustainability concept globally. In fact, nearly as many drivers believe that BMW or Audi has the best sustainability concept (11% each) as believe that Tesla does (12%). In many cases, respondents were more likely to pick automakers based in their home markets as having one of the best sustainability concepts — so Americans lean toward Teslas and Europeans toward BMWs and Audis, for example. Even in service and repairs, more than one-quarter (28%) of sustainability-minded drivers don’t have a clear preference for a brand with the best sustainability concept.