checkAd

Two-Thirds of Consumers are “Sustainability-Minded Drivers,” Accenture Report Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 11:29  |  35   |   |   

Nearly two-thirds of consumers are “sustainability-minded drivers,” rating themselves as very or extremely environmentally concerned, which will require automakers to evolve their offerings to meet increased demand for automotive sustainability, according to a report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005102/en/

The Accenture report “Busting automotive sustainability myths” looks at the key challenges for car manufacturers now and in the future in relation to the rise of sustainable and digitized mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

The Accenture report “Busting automotive sustainability myths” looks at the key challenges for car manufacturers now and in the future in relation to the rise of sustainable and digitized mobility (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on a survey of 8,500 consumers from the U.S., China, and eight countries in Europe, the report, “Busting automotive sustainability myths,” looks at the challenges facing automakers considering the demand for sustainability and digitization related to mobility. The report is part of Accenture’s “What digital drivers want” series.

A key finding: Sustainability is no longer a secondary concern for car buyers and drivers. Not only are 64% of the respondents sustainability-minded drivers, but most prefer that their next vehicle be a new-energy vehicle (NEV) — i.e., battery electric, hybrid electric, natural gas, plug-in hybrid electric, flexible fuel or fuel cell electric. They don’t want new vehicles with internal combustion engines. And it’s not just sustainability-minded drivers who would prefer an NEV for their next vehicle, as more than half (53%) of less-sustainability-minded drivers also say they would prefer NEVs.

The report also showed that no brand is perceived as the undisputed leader for the best sustainability concept globally. In fact, nearly as many drivers believe that BMW or Audi has the best sustainability concept (11% each) as believe that Tesla does (12%). In many cases, respondents were more likely to pick automakers based in their home markets as having one of the best sustainability concepts — so Americans lean toward Teslas and Europeans toward BMWs and Audis, for example. Even in service and repairs, more than one-quarter (28%) of sustainability-minded drivers don’t have a clear preference for a brand with the best sustainability concept.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two-Thirds of Consumers are “Sustainability-Minded Drivers,” Accenture Report Finds Nearly two-thirds of consumers are “sustainability-minded drivers,” rating themselves as very or extremely environmentally concerned, which will require automakers to evolve their offerings to meet increased demand for automotive sustainability, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:59 UhrAccenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform From PTC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Accenture to Acquire Experity to Scale its Experience and Commerce Platform Capabilities Across Latin America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Accenture Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Application Services in Reports from Gartner and Everest Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Accenture and Salesforce Team Up with Mastercard to Deepen its Sustainability Efforts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Former ODNI Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Stephanie O’Sullivan, Joins Accenture Federal Services’ Board of Managers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Accenture and IonQ Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Computing into the Enterprise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 23, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten