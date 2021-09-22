checkAd

Metrospaces Selects Cryptobucks as Preferred Cryptocurrency Partner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has signed an agreement to integrate Cryptobucks, the blockchain technology payment app developed by South Florida's Aliant …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has signed an agreement to integrate Cryptobucks, the blockchain technology payment app developed by South Florida's Aliant Payments and Dallas-based Shokworks, into all of its platforms to allow cryptocurrency payments.

"Cryptobucks is an ideal partner with whom we can differentiate Metrospaces as a source of alternative payment options in the real estate market," explained Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana. "This integration will help to facilitate larger, more efficient transactions."

Metrospaces plans to utilize Cryptobucks to accept payments on all projects. Metrospaces recently began construction on Infinity View Villas, the luxury residential and co-living development in the Dominican Republic. The payment arrangement will allow utilization of Cryptobucks to acquire fractional ownership in the project. Similarly, investors may use Cryptobucks in the new tokenization platform, Metrocrowd, slated to launch in late 2021.

Metrospaces invites members in its co-living platform Metrohouse to pay membership and co-living expenses utilizing Cryptobucks.

"Metrospaces provides Cryptobucks the unique opportunity to diversify into the real estate market," said Aliant Payments founder Eric Brown. "This partnership further cements Cryptobucks as a leader in seamless digital currency transactions."

Aliant's Brown is a recognized pioneer in the cryptocurrency world, having negotiated the first industry deal with an NFL team, the Miami Dolphins.

"As an innovator in the burgeoning proptech community, Metrospaces is positioned to utilize the latest technology to propel the company into the forefront," said Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Contact:
Kelly Hunter,
khunter@sunwestpr.com
(972) 489-4361

SOURCE: Metrospaces, Inc.



