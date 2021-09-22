PREVIEW: Neste Expected to Reiterate Long-Term Financial Targets at CMD Tomorrow, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 11:46 | 19 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 11:46 | (PLX AI) – Neste is expected to reiterate its long-term financial targets at a Capital Markets Day even tomorrow, analysts said. Financial targets related to leverage and returns should be maintained, SEB saidThe focus will be on innovations such as … (PLX AI) – Neste is expected to reiterate its long-term financial targets at a Capital Markets Day even tomorrow, analysts said. Financial targets related to leverage and returns should be maintained, SEB saidThe focus will be on innovations such as … (PLX AI) – Neste is expected to reiterate its long-term financial targets at a Capital Markets Day even tomorrow, analysts said.

Financial targets related to leverage and returns should be maintained, SEB said

The focus will be on innovations such as using waste plastics as feedstock: SEB

Neste could announce an acceleration of the phasing out from Crude Palm Oil as a feedstock from the current target of 2025 to 2023, Bank of America said

The dividend policy of distributing 50% of adjusted EPS should remain unchanged, BofA said

The company may revise up its Global Renewable Diesel demand forecasts and also try to reassure the market on its capacity to mitigate the Waste & Residue feedstock cost inflation, BofA said

Both brokers rate Neste buy



