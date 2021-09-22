checkAd

Exabel and Verbatim launch powerful new alternative data insights platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is partnering with Verbatim Advisory Group to deliver a powerful new insights platform for Verbatim's investment clients. The Verbatim Data Insights Platform will give portfolio managers and analysts additional insights based on Verbatim's channel survey data, which tracks the demand and performance trends across a broad range of retailers and restaurants. The platform delivers user-friendly dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities. This assists investors in idea generation by spotting trend shifts in Verbatim's consumer data. Partnering with Exabel gives alternative data vendors a compelling presentation and monitoring layer that investors value, utiilising Exabel's unique Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform. 

The Verbatim Insights Platform forms part of Exabel's growing partnership program.  The platform empowers data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers in easy-to-create report cards, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Through the partnership with Exabel, it will be easier and faster for Verbatim's clients to leverage alternative data to exploit investable insights. 

Verbatim Advisory Group has been providing quantitative and qualitative data from its surveys since 2005, adding conviction to signals with insights on both long-term company initiatives and near-term impacts on the business. Clients are long-only, long-short, and more recently quant-focused investors.

Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel commented:  "Verbatim is a well-established provider of extremely valuable channel survey data, and we're thrilled to be partnering to provide additional actionable insights to their clients. As alternative data has moved into the mainstream, data like Verbatim's reminds us that there is still huge value to be found in survey techniques that have been honed and perfected over decades. We at Exabel are excited to work with providers of the full gamut of data types, believing that this provides investors with the most complete set of tools with which to extract alpha from the market. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exabel and Verbatim launch powerful new alternative data insights platform LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is partnering with Verbatim Advisory Group to deliver a powerful new insights platform for Verbatim's investment clients. The Verbatim Data Insights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...