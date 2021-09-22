Exabel and Verbatim launch powerful new alternative data insights platform

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is partnering with Verbatim Advisory Group to deliver a powerful new insights platform for Verbatim's investment clients. The Verbatim Data Insights Platform will give portfolio managers and analysts additional insights based on Verbatim's channel survey data, which tracks the demand and performance trends across a broad range of retailers and restaurants. The platform delivers user-friendly dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities. This assists investors in idea generation by spotting trend shifts in Verbatim's consumer data. Partnering with Exabel gives alternative data vendors a compelling presentation and monitoring layer that investors value, utiilising Exabel's unique Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

The Verbatim Insights Platform forms part of Exabel's growing partnership program. The platform empowers data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers in easy-to-create report cards, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Through the partnership with Exabel, it will be easier and faster for Verbatim's clients to leverage alternative data to exploit investable insights.

Verbatim Advisory Group has been providing quantitative and qualitative data from its surveys since 2005, adding conviction to signals with insights on both long-term company initiatives and near-term impacts on the business. Clients are long-only, long-short, and more recently quant-focused investors.

Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel commented: "Verbatim is a well-established provider of extremely valuable channel survey data, and we're thrilled to be partnering to provide additional actionable insights to their clients. As alternative data has moved into the mainstream, data like Verbatim's reminds us that there is still huge value to be found in survey techniques that have been honed and perfected over decades. We at Exabel are excited to work with providers of the full gamut of data types, believing that this provides investors with the most complete set of tools with which to extract alpha from the market.