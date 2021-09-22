Nearly 1 in 3 Parents Have Never Talked to Their Child About the FAFSA
An annual survey from Discover Student Loans found 29% of parents have never talked to their child about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)i and another 22% have discussed it just once or twice. The FAFSA, which becomes available October 1st, is a free annual application offering families access to the largest source of financial aid to help pay for collegeii. For many, it’s the best way to access federal aid.
Given the lack of discussions families are having about the FAFSA, it’s no surprise that only 37% of families responded saying they are very familiar with the FAFSA and plan to complete it this year. The survey also found that 31% of parents who planned to complete the FAFSA still had not yet completed it in May 2021 – a month before its deadline in June.
“It’s understandable that families may feel anxious when it comes to paying for college. In fact, 30% of parents said applying for scholarships, grants, loans and other forms of financial aid is causing their child anxiety. When it comes to financing a college education, the earlier families can start saving and having those discussions, the better,” said Manny Chagas, vice president of Discover Student Loans. “The same goes for the FAFSA. Applying early can give families opportunities for federal, state and institutional aid like grants and scholarships as some schools award financial aid on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Beyond a lack of discussion about the FAFSA among family members, Discover’s survey revealed myths and misconceptions that may be creating barriers to families filling out the FAFSA application, including:
- Just 20% of parents know the FAFSA becomes available in October while slightly more than half (51%), think the FAFSA is available year-round. Both stats remain fairly unchanged over the last three years.
- More than a third (36%) of parents, believe it takes 1 to 3 hours to complete the FAFSA. However, most families complete the FAFSA in less than an hour. iii
- More than 4 in 10 (42%) families who do not plan to complete the FAFSA, say it’s because they don’t believe they’ll qualify for federal aid. In reality, 86% of first-time, full-time students at public 4-year colleges were granted aid. iv
To navigate the process of FAFSA filing, half of parents (50%) say they’ve taken advantage of online FAFSA guides and resources, while 29% report using materials sent from a child’s school and 28% cited high school guidance counselors as a resource.
