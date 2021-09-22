Nearly 1 in 3 Parents Have Never Talked to Their Child About the FAFSA

An annual survey from Discover Student Loans found 29% of parents have never talked to their child about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)i and another 22% have discussed it just once or twice. The FAFSA, which becomes available October 1st, is a free annual application offering families access to the largest source of financial aid to help pay for collegeii. For many, it’s the best way to access federal aid.

Given the lack of discussions families are having about the FAFSA, it’s no surprise that only 37% of families responded saying they are very familiar with the FAFSA and plan to complete it this year. The survey also found that 31% of parents who planned to complete the FAFSA still had not yet completed it in May 2021 – a month before its deadline in June.