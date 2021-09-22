Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates on Mupadolimab (Anti-CD73) Programs in Oncology and Infectious Disease

Oncology Phase 1b/2 clinical trial enrolling patients with head and neck cancers and patients with lung cancer; data anticipated at SITC meeting in November

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its development programs in oncology and infectious disease for mupadolimab (formerly CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 with a proposed dual mechanism of activating B cells to generate immune responses to viruses and tumor antigens, and inhibiting the production of immunosuppressive adenosine in the tumor micro environment.

Corvus is developing mupadolimab as a therapeutic for oncology indications and for infectious disease, starting with COVID-19. Today the Company announced results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of mupadolimab for COVID-19, which have been published online at medRxiv.org. The results, which cover 40 patients that were enrolled in the trial prior to its voluntary discontinuation, suggest improvement in the primary and key secondary endpoints in patients treated with single doses of mupadolimab at 2mg/kg and 1mg/kg compared to placebo. No drug related adverse events were reported in the trial.

“We believe the results from our Phase 3 Covid trial show the potential for a dose response effect on the primary endpoint of time to respiratory failure or death for the 2mg/kg and 1mg/kg mupadolimab cohorts compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints also favored the cohorts receiving mupadolimab. Most interestingly, antiviral responses in the 2mg/kg cohort trended higher across all variants tested, including delta. Cross reactivity to the delta variant is of interest as patients were enrolled prior to its emergence as the dominant variant in the United States,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “As expected when we discontinued the trial, statistical significance was not reached due to the sample size. However, we are very encouraged by the consistent trends and immune response data, which we believe support mupadolimab’s proposed mechanism of action and its potential value for the treatment of viral infections. Combined with the findings in our previous Phase 1 trial in 29 patients, we believe there is mounting evidence that mupadolimab could become a universal treatment for viral diseases, with the ability to address immune escape from variants. We plan to evaluate our next steps with mupadolimab for COVID-19 as we continue to analyze the trial data and explore partnership opportunities to continue its development as a therapeutic.”