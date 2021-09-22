Italy’s Eolo Expands Allot NetworkSecure License to Meet Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Services

HOD HASHARON, Israel, September 22, 2021 -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that Italian broadband provider Eolo has decided to expand their Allot NetworkSecure capacity to meet the demand of a growing number of their fixed wireless consumer customers who are requesting cybersecurity services. To enable the growth in requests, Eolo has ordered an expansion of its software license from Allot.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. NetworkSecure is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 20 million mobile users globally. Allot reports that some service providers have achieved up to 50% adoption rates with subscriber services based on NetworkSecure.

“At Eolo, we are fully committed to provide premium value-added services to our customers. Some years ago, we started to offer cybersecurity services based on Allot NetworkSecure. The demand for this service has been surprisingly high and Allot demonstrated its preparedness and flexibility to help us meet our needs,” said Guido Garrone, CTO at Eolo. “We look forward to continue our relationship with Allot and to provide cyberthreat protection to any and all customers who want it.”

“The spike in demand for protection against cyberthreats is a recurring theme that we have been witnessing at a number of CSP customers, including Eolo,” said Amir Oren, VP Sales, EMEA and LATAM at Allot. “Their customers understand the value of a reliable cyberthreat protection service. But Allot NetworkSecure is not just the ideal solution for CSPs. It also provides the CSP with a brand differentiator and a significant new recurring revenue stream while providing their customers with a zero-touch cybersecurity experience.”