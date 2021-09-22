Fobi Data Exchange Launches With First Partner, In-Touch Group, A Leading UK Platform Managing Data From 6,000 Independent Convenience Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the launch of the Fobi Data Exchange (“FDX”) with its first data monetization agreement and partner, In-Touch Group, a provider of consumer insights and digital marketing to retailers and consumers. In-Touch currently manages a data lake of point-of-sale transactions for approximately 6,000 convenience stores, which is projected to increase to approximately 10,000 stores by the end of 2021.

In-Touch group will optimize Data With Fobi AI Driven Analytics And Monetize Through Global CPG Brands. Fobi Data Exchange (FDX) Delivers Analytics For Both Convenience Stores and CPG Brands Previously Thought Unattainable

Through FDX, Fobi will optimize and monetize this data by providing Global CPG brands with insights, analytics and advanced audience segmentation capabilities into independent convenience stores never before thought possible.

FOBI AND IN-TOUCH SOLVE MAJOR PAIN POINT BY PROVIDING BRANDS WITH GREATER VISIBILITY INTO FRAGMENTED INDEPENDENT CONVENIENCE STORE SECTOR

The unsolved challenge for market research companies has always been the convenience and independent retail marketplace. Access to data in these channels is extremely valuable and this partnership with In-Touch will solve the pain point of limited visibility and access to category and brand insights across these markets. With FDX, brands will now be able to enhance category management effectiveness and retail execution in a very fragmented but very large and competitive market.

Richard Lee, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Fobi stated: “These independent convenience stores represent a large proportion of branded goods sales in the UK, but a small proportion of actionable insights due to the fragmented nature of their collective data. Through FDX we will apply our industry leading AI analytics to create visualization, forecasting, insights and predictive analytics data for CPG companies that simply wasn’t previously possible.”

FOBI DATA EXCHANGE CREATES NEW REVENUE STREAM BY PROVIDING GLOBAL CPG BRANDS AND DATA AGGREGATORS WITH UNPARALLELED DATA

In-Touch’s ePOS integration provides the ability to source transaction level and basket level data for CPG categories within the convenience store channel. Through this partnership, Fobi will have the ability to optimize the data, provide sought after access to this channel and provide valuable insights into the fragmented sector, creating a huge opportunity for CPG companies to increase brand share and drive lucrative monetization opportunities for FDX.