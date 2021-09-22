checkAd

Fobi Data Exchange Launches With First Partner, In-Touch Group, A Leading UK Platform Managing Data From 6,000 Independent Convenience Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 12:00  |  10   |   |   

In-Touch group will optimize Data With Fobi AI Driven Analytics And Monetize Through Global CPG Brands. Fobi Data Exchange (FDX) Delivers Analytics For Both Convenience Stores and CPG Brands Previously Thought Unattainable

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the launch of the Fobi Data Exchange (“FDX”) with its first data monetization agreement and partner, In-Touch Group, a provider of consumer insights and digital marketing to retailers and consumers. In-Touch currently manages a data lake of point-of-sale transactions for approximately 6,000 convenience stores, which is projected to increase to approximately 10,000 stores by the end of 2021.

Through FDX, Fobi will optimize and monetize this data by providing Global CPG brands with insights, analytics and advanced audience segmentation capabilities into independent convenience stores never before thought possible.

FOBI AND IN-TOUCH SOLVE MAJOR PAIN POINT BY PROVIDING BRANDS WITH GREATER VISIBILITY INTO FRAGMENTED INDEPENDENT CONVENIENCE STORE SECTOR

The unsolved challenge for market research companies has always been the convenience and independent retail marketplace.  Access to data in these channels is extremely valuable and this partnership with In-Touch will solve the pain point of limited visibility and access to category and brand insights across these markets. With FDX, brands will now be able to enhance category management effectiveness and retail execution in a very fragmented but very large and competitive market.

Richard Lee, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Fobi stated: “These independent convenience stores represent a large proportion of branded goods sales in the UK, but a small proportion of actionable insights due to the fragmented nature of their collective data. Through FDX we will apply our industry leading AI analytics to create visualization, forecasting, insights and predictive analytics data for CPG companies that simply wasn’t previously possible.”

FOBI DATA EXCHANGE CREATES NEW REVENUE STREAM BY PROVIDING GLOBAL CPG BRANDS AND DATA AGGREGATORS WITH UNPARALLELED DATA

In-Touch’s ePOS integration provides the ability to source transaction level and basket level data for CPG categories within the convenience store channel. Through this partnership, Fobi will have the ability to optimize the data, provide sought after access to this channel and provide valuable insights into the fragmented sector, creating a huge opportunity for CPG companies to increase brand share and drive lucrative monetization opportunities for FDX.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fobi Data Exchange Launches With First Partner, In-Touch Group, A Leading UK Platform Managing Data From 6,000 Independent Convenience Stores In-Touch group will optimize Data With Fobi AI Driven Analytics And Monetize Through Global CPG Brands. Fobi Data Exchange (FDX) Delivers Analytics For Both Convenience Stores and CPG Brands Previously Thought UnattainableVANCOUVER, British …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Key Energy Services Announces Sale of Fluid Management Services Assets
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...