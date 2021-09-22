checkAd

Liberty Group Expands its Radware Security Services to Enhance Data Center Protection and Mitigate DDoS Attacks

Significantly reduces malicious network traffic and load, and improves availability

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that Liberty Group Limited expanded its Radware security defenses with additional DefensePro DDoS Protection and 24x7 Emergency Response Team Managed Services. To protect its data centers, the pan-African financial services and insurance organization relies on Radware’s DDoS Protection solution to detect and mitigate millions of different vector attacks a month.

“Working with Radware to optimize our security posture, we’ve been able to significantly reduce malicious network traffic, improve our network and business performance, and lower spending on bandwidth capacity,” said Preston Soobramoney, head of cyber security at Liberty. “Less network load and improved availability translate directly into a better customer experience.”

Part of Radware’s attack mitigation solution, DefensePro provides automated DDoS defense and protection from fast moving, high volume, encrypted or very short duration threats. This includes IoT-based, Burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks to secure organizations against emerging network multi-vector attacks, ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets and other types of cyber-threats. Radware’s Emergency Response Team works 24x7, monitoring and blocking complex attacks to help customers quickly mitigate events and restore operations.

“Liberty has evolved from being a South African life insurer to a pan-African financial services company, serving more than three million people across 18 African countries. The company’s commitment to action and progress extends across its cyber security strategy,” said Roberto Neisser, Radware’s regional director for EMEA. “We look forward to continuing to support Liberty by providing real-time threat intelligence and a comprehensive suite of data center security solutions built to adapt to their business as it grows.”

Radware was recently recognized as a global leader in Forrester’s March 2021 report, “The Forrester Wave: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.”

About Radware
Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

