Goodyear Announces Pricing Of EUR400 million European Senior Notes
Akron, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear")
today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has
priced its private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR400 million aggregate
principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "notes"). The notes will be
senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and Canadian
subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain of its
senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes.
The notes will be offered to eligible purchasers at a price of 100% of their
principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.750% per annum.
Goodyear expects the offering to close on Sept. 28, 2021, subject to customary
closing conditions.
GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its
3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, the
completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued
and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The remaining net proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding
borrowings under revolving credit facilities.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and
applicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the United
States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU
Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").
This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the European
Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail
investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a
retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU
(as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive
