Goodyear Announces Pricing Of EUR400 million European Senior Notes

Akron, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear")

today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has

priced its private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR400 million aggregate

principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "notes"). The notes will be

senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior

unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and Canadian

subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain of its

senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes.



The notes will be offered to eligible purchasers at a price of 100% of their

principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.750% per annum.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Goodyear expects the offering to close on Sept. 28, 2021, subject to customaryclosing conditions.GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, thecompletion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accruedand unpaid interest to the redemption date. The remaining net proceeds will beused for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstandingborrowings under revolving credit facilities.The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended(the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not beoffered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicableexemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act andapplicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualifiedinstitutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the UnitedStates pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of anoffer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute anoffer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,solicitation or sale would be unlawful.This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EURegulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the EuropeanEconomic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retailinvestor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) aretail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU(as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive