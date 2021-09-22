checkAd

Goodyear Announces Pricing Of EUR400 million European Senior Notes

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.09.2021, 12:20  |  14   |   |   

Akron, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear")
today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has
priced its private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR400 million aggregate
principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "notes"). The notes will be
senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and Canadian
subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain of its
senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes.

The notes will be offered to eligible purchasers at a price of 100% of their
principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.750% per annum.

Goodyear expects the offering to close on Sept. 28, 2021, subject to customary
closing conditions.

GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its
3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, the
completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued
and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The remaining net proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding
borrowings under revolving credit facilities.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and
applicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the United
States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU
Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the European
Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail
investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a
retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU
(as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goodyear Announces Pricing Of EUR400 million European Senior Notes The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear") today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has priced its private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Aus ALDI liefert wird der ALDI ONLINESHOP (FOTO)
Studie stellt Heumilch hervorragendes Nachhaltigkeits-Zeugnis aus
Smart Country Convention - Special Edition: breites Themenspektrum rund um E-Government und Smart City (FOTO)
Flottenlösung für E-Transporter: Zwei Jahre kostenlos mit elvah laden
Mehr als 150 Branchenführer und Unternehmen fordern entschlossene Maßnahmen der ...
Stonebranch Online 2021 verbindet die Teilnehmer mit den führenden Köpfen der ...
NinjaRMM verzeichnet deutliche Umsatzzuwächse, angetrieben durch Home Office, internationale ...
Amazon sperrt über 3.000 Verkäuferkonten wegen Bewertungsbetrug: So erhalten Amazonhändler richtlinienkonforme Bewertungen (FOTO)
Degica ist das erste japanische Zahlungsunternehmen, das Money20/20 mit einer kostenlosen ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
VAUNET-Mitgliederversammlung: "Gemeinsam Zukunft gestalten" / Verband fordert Stärkung der ...
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Hinweise zum Umgang mit Geimpften und Genesenen im Betrieb
DGQ: Relaunch zentraler Lehrgänge zum Qualitätsmanagement - Enge Orientierung an aktuellen ...
Corona-Hilfen: Segen oder Fluch? (FOTO)
CGTN: Chinas Sportbegeisterung geht mit der Eröffnung der "Mini-Olympiade" weiter
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:32 UhrWirtschaft: DAX auch am Mittag freundlich - Heidelbergcement vorne
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrMedical Cannabis – Neue Therapiefelder sorgen für Wachstum!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrNRG Energy, Inc. Announces Redemption of $500 Million of Its 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2027
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrInfosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
12:30 UhrUS-Dollar: Welche Signale liefert die Fed?
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige
12:30 UhrDGAP-News: Immunic and the University Medical Center Goettingen Sign License Agreement Covering the Combination of DHODH Inhibitors and Nucleoside Analogues to Treat Viral Infections, Including COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrCygnet Infotech, a leading technology company, strengthens its presence in Europe, Middle East & India
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
12:29 UhrWalt Disney: Buy on bad news mit 30 Prozent Chance? – HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:28 UhrDeutsche Anleihen: Kaum Bewegung am Mittag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:28 UhrOTS: Entrust / Akquisition von Antelop Solutions: Entrust geht bei der ...
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen