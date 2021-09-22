Sodexo - Notice of early redemption of Euro 600m bonds issued in June 2014

T his early redemption will take place as of October 26, 2021 . The holders of the bonds will receive formal notice of the early redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

Issy-les- Moulineaux , September 22 , Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, has decided to early redeem in full its outstanding €600m bonds with ISIN XS1080163709 issued in June 2014, bearing an annual interest coupon of 1.75% and due to mature on January 24, 2022.

This does not trigger any financial penalty and will reduce non performing surplus cash deposits, as well as save three months of coupon interest payments.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as at September 21, 2021)

Contacts

Analysts and Investors Media Virginia JEANSON

Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tel: +33 6 28 62 21 91

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Sodexo does not intend to register any portion of the planned offer in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.