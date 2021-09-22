CNH Industrial Logistics Center in Sorocaba, Brazil, awarded Bronze in World Class Logistics Program

checkAd

London, September 22, 2021

The CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) Parts Logistics Centre, located in Sorocaba, São Paulo State, in the southeast of Brazil, has been awarded Bronze status in the World Class Logistics Program (WCL). This program identifies excellence in distribution and logistics processes, and the Sorocaba site is the first in the Company’s global footprint to receive this prestigious recognition. This achievement is a testament to the improvements in both the logistics practices and excellence in the services provided.

The WCL evaluation utilizes a point-based methodology based on four core competencies: Positioning, Integration, Speed and Measurement. The Sorocaba depot scored 50 points, securing Bronze status. The Center achieved this ranking by demonstrating significant advances in the areas of cost, quality, productivity, and safety.

The areas in which it scored highest were: Personnel and Cost Development, Number of Presented Projects, as well as Interaction with Supply Chain during process improvement. The official auditing partnership began in 2016, with a series of intermediate inspections taking place on the Center’s path to the coveted Bronze level recognition.

Opened in 2010, the CNH Industrial Sorocaba Logistics Center is also considered to be the most modern of its kind in South America. The 66,000m² depot can hold 20 million items, from where thousands of replacement parts for Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, IVECO and FPT Industrial equipment are shipped every day.

Designed according to the most modern sustainability criteria, the depot is also a recognized Green Building, which denotes that it was constructed according to environmentally responsible principals.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

