Comstock Commences Production at Mercury and Gold Extraction Facility

“We are pleased to restart and initiate sales as we remediate mercury contamination and return the local environment back to its natural state,” said Comstock’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corrado DeGasperis.

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”) today announced that Clean Mercury Remediation Technologies (“CMRT”), MCU’s Philippine Inc.’s joint venture, has received its remaining permit and commenced full operations in the venture’s first commercial mercury remediation system in the province of Davao D’ Oro, Philippines.

Artisanal and Small Scale Gold Mining (ASGM)

Mercury‐dependent ASGM uses a process known as amalgamation to dissolve gold from natural deposits. The amalgam is then typically isolated by hand and then heated to distill the mercury and isolate the gold. Problematically, mercury is hazardous to human health and the environment, where residual ASGM wastes contaminate water and soil and bioaccumulate into the food chains. The risks to children are also substantial, with mercury emissions from ASGM resulting in both physical and mental disabilities and compromised development. The amalgamation process was regulated into extinction by most countries, but upwards of 20 million people in more than 70 countries still use mercury to mine for gold, making mercury pollution a U.N. prioritized global issue through the Minamata Convention.

Proprietary Remediation and Extraction Process

The Naboc River in Davao D’ Oro has long been a channel for effluents of mining activities, with hundreds of historical mining operations without sufficient tailing ponds to prevent releases of toxic, mercury-laden discharges. That history is evidenced by high levels of mercury and other contaminants in the local ecosystem, according to the Philippine’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

MCU’s Davao D’Oro facility is designed to remediate mercury contamination from the entire local ecosystem, thereby reviving a 24 kilometer stretch of the Naboc River and restoring all of its downstream irrigation systems for safe use, while extracting and selling residual gold and cleaned sand, soil and gravel co-products for multiple high-margin revenue streams.

“The Davao D’Oro facility is expected to produce pre-tax operating income, depending on yields,” continued DeGasperis. “Our deployment plans for MCU involve sustained growth through continued expansion with many additional facilities after moving into positive cash flows with the Davao D’Oro facility over the next few months.”