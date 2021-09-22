checkAd

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offerings

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the pricing of its concurrent public offerings of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $185.00 per share, and 4,000,000 shares of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “mandatory convertible preferred stock”), at a public offering price of $100.00 per share. The offerings are scheduled to settle on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. RBC Bearings also granted the underwriters of the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock, and granted the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock solely to cover over-allotments. The completion of the common stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering, and the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the common stock offering.

RBC Bearings estimates that the net proceeds to it from the offering of common stock will be approximately $526.4 million (or approximately $605.5 million if the underwriters of the common stock offering fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. RBC Bearings estimates that the net proceeds to it from the offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock will be approximately $387.2 million (or approximately $445.4 million if the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering fully exercise their option to purchase additional mandatory convertible preferred stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

RBC Bearings is conducting the proposed offerings in connection with its financing of its previously announced pending acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business (“Dodge”) of ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. RBC Bearings intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of Dodge, to pay acquisition-related fees and expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.

