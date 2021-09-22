CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Launch Products on Alibaba Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to launch over 40 products on the Alibaba Platform with one product …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to launch over 40 products on the Alibaba Platform with one product already available through this link provided. https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/LBC-Hemp-Oil-Herbal-Drops-500mg .... CBD Life Sciences Inc. is excited to start blasting products onto the platform with over 40 different options! The products the company is working with to upload are Tinctures, Edibles, Skincare, Pet Products, CBD Cartridges, etc. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This is huge news for us, and we are going to start out with 41 products for now as we are rapidly growing, and this is only the beginning." Lisa Nelson also states, "Multiple streams of revenue is the goal here and we are already off to a phenomenal start with Amazon & now Alibaba!" CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently planning to add more products to Amazon along with getting on as many platforms as possible to push the products out the door and connect with multiple businesses around the world.