Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Appoints Thomas F. Alfredo to the Board of Directors

Highly respected entrepreneur and recognized leader in many charitable organizations, Mr. Alfredo brings further momentum to the substantial growth and recognition of Atlantic P&ICLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Atlantic Power and …

Mr. Alfredo was first introduced to KBI's Flexi®-Pave in 2006, when he immediately recognized the benefits that Flexi®-Pave offered to engineering, construction and landscaping professionals. As owner of Alfredo LDC., a New York based Design/Build and Landscaping firm that provides services to high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and corporations in the Tri-State area, he immediately began including Flexi®-Pave in many of his projects.

Mr. Alfredo is recognized as an accomplished Landscape designer and has received multiple Landscape awards from Industry associations in New England. Over the years he has been invited to sit on numerous boards, including the New York State Turf and Landscape Board. He has consulted to major organizations such as IBM, Pepsi-Cola and numerous Architectural and Engineering firms. He has been featured on the National TV show, ‘Extreme Makeover' and was recognized at Elvis's famous Graceland estate for industry accomplishments. He contributes his time as Chair of the National Adoption Foundation, a foundation that, through his involvement, has over the past 3 years beneficially raised over $4 Million in loans and grants. In addition, he serves as a member of the board of Collettey's Cookies, a ‘Down Syndrome' female owned organization (https://colletteys.com) that has been featured recently on a 10-episode television series that he negotiated - 'Born for Business.'

"The introduction of Flexi®-Pave was a major benefit to my clients, not only did my clients benefit, but the environment also benefitted and personally our corporation became one of the most sought-after corporations in the industry. Since that day we have developed a strong bond with Kevin Bagnall API's CEO and welcomed the opportunity to be a part of the extraordinary growth we jointly envision for API," stated Mr. Alfredo, commenting further, "The markets for all the technologies under the API umbrella are exactly what this generation is seeking, I'm truly honored and excited to be a part of this exciting organization."