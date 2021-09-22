checkAd

Ondas Networks to Present at Annual Railway System Supplier Show

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced that Guy Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Ondas Networks, will be presenting products developed for the rail industry at this year's annual Railway Systems Suppliers (RSSI) conference in Indianapolis on Thursday, September 23rd. RSSI is the main industry trade association serving the communication and signal segment for rail with over 280 member companies.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.
Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contacts for Ondas Holdings Inc. and Ondas Networks Inc.
Stewart Kantor, President and CFO
Ondas Holdings Inc.
888.350.9994 Ext. 1009
ir@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings. Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665071/Ondas-Networks-to-Present-at-Annual- ...

Ondas Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ondas Networks to Present at Annual Railway System Supplier Show NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Siemens Mobility to present Airlink Wireless Radio System in Live DemoCast
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Ondas Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Accesswire | Analysen