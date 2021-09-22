Talisker Intercepts 1.98 g/t over 62.05 Metres at Pioneer Extending Mineralization to 600 Metres Along Strike

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-069 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") ( TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-069 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-069 is the second stepout hole located 600 metres to the northwest of previously released hole (SB-2021-025) and 400 metres from released holes SB-2021-26, 40, 48 and 55 targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.

Hole SB-2021-069 intersected 1.98 g/t over 62.05m from 399.0 to 461.05m.

over from 399.0 to 461.05m. Additional intercepts up-hole from the main intercept include 62.60 g/t over 0.5m within 5.65 g/t over 8.40m between 158.0 to 166.4m on the 222 Vein.

Hole SB-2021-069 is located 400 metres along strike to the northwest from previously released holes SB-2021-026 (1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m), SB-2021-040 (1.02 g/t over 114.15m), SB-2021-048 (1 g/t over 116.25m) and SB-2021-055 (0.68 g/t over 51.50m and 0.87 g/t over 34.55m) which together confirmed a 1.1km vertical panel of mineralization from surface.

SB-2021-069 is located 600m along strike to the northwest from previously released hole SB-2021-025 that intercepted 1.36 g/t over 68.9m within 0.8 g/t over 220m.

Stepout hole SB-2021-063 drilled 400 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 is expected to be released to market shortly.

Stepout hole SB-2021-072 drilled 800 metres northwest of hole SB-2021-025 is being processed at the lab with results expected shortly.

"We are very pleased with the increasing grade in the results received from hole 69 now confirming 100 gram-metre intercepts over 600 metres along strike", stated Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, who added, "We are eagerly awaiting results from hole 72 which we believe will confirm this consistent near surface mineralization for a total strike length of 800m."

A total of 58,221m consisting of 101 holes have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the asset and commencing drilling in February 2020, Talisker has drilled 80,401m consisting of 137 holes. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project. There are currently 28 holes consisting of 11,579 samples at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count Drill Hole Intrusive Intercept Thickness (m) Visible Gold Count Major Veins Minor Veins Count Assay Results Gram-metres Section Line Closest to Collar SB-2021-25 77 0 5 138 0.8g/t over 220m 176.00 515,700 E SB-2021-26 108 3 14 172 1.17g/t over 106.75m 124.90 515,600 E SB-2021-30 130 3 9 97 0.80g/t over 130.9m 104.72 515,600 E SB-2021-40 440 12 22 626 1.02g/t over 114.15m 116.43 515,600 E SB-2021-48 790 8 76 1378 1.0g/t over 116.25m 116.25 515,650 E SB-2021-55 38 0 4 90 0.68g/t over 51.50 35.02 515,600 E SB-2021-60 101 0 7 208 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-63 120 4 4 385 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-66 177 0 9 389 Results Pending 515,450 E SB-2021-69 427 8 11 873 1.98g/t over 62.05m 124.10 515,300 E SB-2021-70 200 1 10 624 Results Pending 515,250 E SB-2021-72 237 3 25 1263 Results Pending 515,200 E SB-2021-75 340 4 22 644 Results Pending 515,050 E SB-2021-76 225 3 16 420 Results Pending 515,050 E SB-2021-78 676 1 48 1178 Results Pending 515,250 E

SB-2021-069 Hole Description:

SB-2021-069 was drilled to a depth of 551.2 metres on an azimuth of 180 at a dip of -50.

Intersected granitic intrusive from surface to 453.5m followed by dioritic intrusive before reaching the Cadwallader break at 538.25m.

Granitic intrusive hosted 11 major veins including four veins between 0.5 and 2.5 m true width.

Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-69 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-069 158 158.65 0.65 0.50 222 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 158.65 159.15 0.5 6.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 159.15 160.15 1 0.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 160.15 160.65 0.5 4.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 160.65 161.4 0.75 1.31 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 161.4 161.9 0.5 1.93 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 161.9 162.4 0.5 71.90 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 162.4 163 0.6 4.74 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 163 163.5 0.5 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 163.5 164.2 0.7 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 164.2 165.1 0.9 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 165.1 165.6 0.5 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 165.6 166.4 0.8 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 399 399.5 0.5 1.38 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 399.5 400.9 1.4 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 400.9 402.25 1.35 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 402.25 403.55 1.3 0.01 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 403.55 404.75 1.2 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 404.75 405.85 1.1 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 405.85 406.4 0.55 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 406.4 407.5 1.1 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 407.5 408.9 1.4 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 408.9 409.45 0.55 2.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 409.45 410.65 1.2 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 410.65 412 1.35 2.49 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 412 413.4 1.4 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 413.4 414.6 1.2 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 414.6 415.9 1.3 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 415.9 417.35 1.45 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 417.35 418.5 1.15 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 418.5 419.4 0.9 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 419.4 419.95 0.55 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 419.95 420.45 0.5 127.00 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 420.45 421.4 0.95 0.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 421.4 422 0.6 0.65 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 422 423.15 1.15 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 423.15 423.65 0.5 2.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 423.65 424.6 0.95 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 424.6 425.9 1.3 0.01 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 425.9 427.3 1.4 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 427.3 428.6 1.3 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 428.6 430.05 1.45 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 430.05 431.45 1.4 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 431.45 432.15 0.7 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 432.15 433.2 1.05 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 433.2 433.7 0.5 51.20 Main Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 433.7 434.6 0.9 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 434.6 435.6 1 1.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 435.6 437 1.4 7.98 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 437 437.5 0.5 0.44 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 437.5 439 1.5 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 439 440.45 1.45 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 440.45 441.75 1.3 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 441.75 443 1.25 0.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 443 444.05 1.05 1.00 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 444.05 445.4 1.35 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 445.4 446.4 1 1.92 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 446.4 447.55 1.15 2.85 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 447.55 448.7 1.15 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 448.7 449.7 1 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 449.7 450.4 0.7 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 450.4 451.9 1.5 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 451.9 453.3 1.4 0.00 Void Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 453.3 453.9 0.6 1.54 Bulk Pioneer Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 453.9 455.15 1.25 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 455.15 456 0.85 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 456 457.45 1.45 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 457.45 458.65 1.2 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 458.65 459.2 0.55 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 459.2 460 0.8 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-069 460 461.05 1.05 2.37 Au-AA26 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-069 has collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -50. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Pioneer zone with drill trace of SB-2021-069, vein intersections and geology.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2: Plan view map showing drill hole collar and traces within the Pioneer Zone with current strike extend of mineralization.

Foto: Accesswire

