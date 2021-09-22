checkAd

Tier One Silver Commences Work at Hurricane Silver Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced surface exploration on its 31,503-hectare Hurricane Silver project located in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced surface exploration on its 31,503-hectare Hurricane Silver project located in southern Peru, approximately 66 kilometres (km) north of the city of Cusco (Figure 1). The Company has signed a two-year community agreement that provides surface access to the Magdalena silver prospect and half of the Pampayeoc silver prospect and will allow for drilling once a final permit has been obtained from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (Figure 2). The Magdalena and Pampayeoc prospects are characterized by historical mining adits and numerous high-grade silver showings, including the following reconnaissance chip sampling results collected by the previous operator: 1.4 metres (m) of 1,175 g/t silver, 2.1 m of 792 g/t silver, 2.5 m of 589 g/t silver and 14 m of 100 g/t silver.

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"We are excited to begin work at Hurricane Silver, a second major silver discovery opportunity in Peru. This project is in its early stages but, much like Curibaya, has demonstrated grade and width in multiple rock and chip samples - the hallmarks of a potentially significant system."

"At Curibaya we have completed our fifth drill hole and plan to complete eight additional holes before year-end. We are looking forward to a continuous flow of drill results in the coming months, in addition to further surface results, as we have not yet identified the limits of the silver system. Together, we believe that the Curibaya and Hurricane Silver projects represent multiple world-class silver discovery opportunities."

Exploration Plan:

The property is considered highly underexplored as there has been no systematic exploration conducted on the Magdalena and Pampayeoc prospects. The Company plans to conduct geologic mapping and rock sampling focused on the 1.5-km-long Magdalena vein system to determine the grade and width of exposed veins with additional soil sampling to determine the mineralized footprint under soil and glacial cover. After this first pass of surface work, ground-based geophysical surveys will be conducted to clearly define drill targets so that the Company may apply for a drill permit in Q1 2022.

