iMetal Resources Defines New Drill Targets as IP Survey Extends HG Shear Zone to Open 2300 Metres at The Oakes Gold Project

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the previously announced IP Survey at the Oakes Gold Project located in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) of Northern Ontario, northeast of Thunder Bay. The IP survey has successfully confirmed the Company's premise that the gold-bearing HG Shear Zone is a significant structure shown to extend over 2km in strike length as evident from the chargeability anomaly shown in Figure 1 below.

The IP survey was conducted to the east and west of the historic (2010) grid and has confirmed the extension of the HG shear from about 800 metres to 2300 metres, remaining open in both directions. A second previously unknown parallel structure located at the bottom of the grid represents a second potential gold bearing shear zone (Crib Target). The chargeability map also indicates a potential E-W structure lying between the HG and Crib targets. This new parallel anomaly is interpreted to be an additional shear zone and is important because it appears to project into the parallel structure on the western end of the grid and into the HG Shear Zone just to the east of the grid. The increased chargeability noted at these two locations enhances these junction areas as shear junctions represent excellent exploration targets for gold mineralization.

Figure 1. 2021 IP Survey (East and West Block) with the 2 Central 2010 IP Blocks

Foto: Accesswire

The Company plans to ground truth these new target areas, concurrent with a proposed drill program along the main HG Shear Zone.

The Oakes Project is an orogenic, shear hosted gold project and is an integral part of the BGGB property package which the Company proposes to acquire from Riverside Resources Inc. (See news release of February 10, 2021). The Oakes Project is 5,544 hectares and hosts several gold bearing shear zones, including the HG shear zone. Riverside channel sampling in 2019 at the HG shear zone returned values of 31.9 g/t gold, 19.7 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t gold over 0.5 to 1.0 m intervals.

"The IP Survey exceeded our expectations in confirming and delineating the HG Shear Zone, as well as defining two parallel structures, the Crib Target and the Bricklow Target," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "We view the pending acquisition of Oakes as an important project in the growth of iMetal as it provides shareholders with a new significant gold asset in the rapidly developing Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt," he continued.

Wertpapier


