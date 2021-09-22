checkAd

Garmin’s Enduro ultraperformance multisport watch becomes the first GPS-enabled watch authorized by Adventure Race, the ultimate race of human endurance

22.09.2021   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Adventure Racing sport profile, a new activity profile that allows participants to track vital information and utilize their Enduro ultraperformance multisport watch, while adhering to the rules and regulations of Adventure Racing competitions, making it the first GPS-enabled watch that is Adventure Race authorized. The new Adventure Racing sports activity is now available through a free software update. Athletes will receive the software update by pairing and syncing their watch to Garmin Connect Mobile.

Adventure Racing Activity Profile - Enduro (Photo: Business Wire)

Adventure Racing Activity Profile - Enduro (Photo: Business Wire)

“Endurance athletes will now be permitted to wear a Garmin multisport watch while competing in Adventure Races, without losing any data,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales. “With the new software update, Adventure Racing competitors can continue to monitor biometric data, set timers and utilize other built-in features like an atimiter and compass while adhering to the guidelines of the sport.”

“Adventure Racers have been training with Garmin products for years, and now with the introduction of the new Adventure Racing sports activity, they can actually compete without taking off their watch,” said Heidi Muller, international events and brand director of Adventure Racing World Series. “We are thrilled to team with Garmin to create an activity profile built for all aspects of training and competition, on a watch that can withstand the grueling elements and duration of an Adventure Race.”

An Adventure Race is a multisport orienteering competition through some of the most rigorous environments on earth. Each team, typically comprised of four members, competes in multiple disciplines including kayaking, mountain biking and trekking over hundreds of miles. There are no marked routes, but teams must navigate to specified check points along the way using only a map they receive hours prior to the start of the race.

Garmin Enduro is designed specifically for adventure racers and those who train to compete in endurance events. Enduro features advanced training features and key performance monitoring tools for peak performance. Athletes can quickly adjust settings to enable only the necessary features to get the longest battery life on a Garmin wearable to date. A full charge will provide an athlete up to 70 hours in GPS mode which is extended up to 80 hours with solar capabilities.

Garmin’s Enduro ultraperformance multisport watch becomes the first GPS-enabled watch authorized by Adventure Race, the ultimate race of human endurance Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Adventure Racing sport profile, a new activity profile that allows participants to track vital information and utilize their Enduro ultraperformance multisport …

