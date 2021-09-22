checkAd

Spire Global and Myriota Partner to Re-Imagine Internet of Things Connectivity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced a partnership with Myriota, a world-leading provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The partnership will leverage Spire Space Services to accelerate Myriota’s global service deployment timeline, expanding the Myriota Network using Spire low-earth orbit nanosatellites. Myriota is the first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer of Spire.

Myriota will use Spire's existing satellite platform and continue to scale the Myriota Network as Spire deploys new satellites. Spire and Myriota plan to quickly ramp up Myriota’s coverage to a global, low latency constellation, expanding Myriota’s existing coverage in North America, Australia and New Zealand to other markets, including Europe. By leveraging Spire’s proven constellation and global operations platform, Myriota expects to quickly and cost-effectively scale its IoT services to meet rising global demand.

Spire’s constellation of low-earth orbit nanosatellites is equipped with a range of software-defined radios (SDR) that let partners test, deploy, operate, and scale custom applications. Myriota expects this landmark partnership to allow it to expand its network more quickly in more areas, and to improve latency using existing spacecraft.

The Myriota Network enables customers in industries like logistics, utilities, and agriculture to securely monitor and collect data globally using its long-lasting and low-cost IoT sensors. Myriota customers are already tracking, locating, and monitoring assets including vehicles, wind turbines, equipment and tools, and shipping containers. The new partnership will support reduced latency and new services.

“We’re proud our satellites and technology are ready to seamlessly help Myriota make smart devices more accessible to everyone,” said Theresa Condor, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Space Services and Earth Intelligence at Spire. “Australia is a hotbed of innovative companies, and it’s gratifying to help a leading satellite connectivity provider go to market quickly and scale up efficiently.”

“With high demand for the Myriota Network from our partners, who are rolling out products at an ever-accelerating rate, this agreement is a game changer for our business,” said Dr. David Haley, CTO and Co-founder, Myriota. “By leveraging Spire’s constellation, Myriota will rapidly improve its services, and enter new markets such as Europe. Spire is a perfect partner for extending our global reach.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About Myriota

Myriota was founded to revolutionise the Internet of Things (IoT) by offering disruptively low-cost and long-battery-life global connectivity. Based in Adelaide, a focal point of the Australian space industry and home of the Australian Space Agency, Myriota has a growing portfolio of more than 60 granted patents, and support from major Australian and international investors. With a deep heritage in telecommunications research, world-first transmission of IoT data direct to nanosatellite was achieved in 2013. Myriota has made this ground-breaking technology commercially available for partners worldwide.

