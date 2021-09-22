DJO Expands Active, Adaptive Healing Offerings with Introduction of MedShape DynaNail Hybrid

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the launch of the MedShape DynaNail Hybrid Fusion System. The latest addition to DJO’s robust suite of foot and ankle products and an expansion of the DynaNail Mini line, the system leverages MedShape’s proven active, adaptive healing technology 1 that maintains dynamic compression at the fusion site while offering an anatomically friendly design that simplifies insertion.

DJO MedShape DynaNail Hybrid Fusion System (Photo: Business Wire)

Subtalar fusion surgery is often performed to correct severe foot deformity or relieve pain. According to the Association for the Study of Internal Fixation Principles, applying compression across the fusion site is essential for promoting bone healing by maximizing bone-to-bone contact and limiting micromotion.2 Unlike other screws on the market that lose compression post-operatively, the DynaNail Hybrid maintains compression throughout the healing process to meet this need.3

“The active, adaptive healing provided by the DynaNail Hybrid truly embodies our mission of bringing cutting-edge, innovative technologies to patients that will get them back on their feet sooner and keep them active for longer,” said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of DJO Foot and Ankle. “The DynaNail Hybrid iterates on what’s tried and true – our dynamic materials technologies and straightforward, flexible instrumentation – but also offers a unique new anatomically friendly ‘hybrid’ design that’s simple to insert and powerful in maintaining compression.”

As its name suggests, the DynaNail Hybrid features a combined screw/nail design to provide today’s surgeons with a winning balance of ease and reliability. The threaded, screw-like tip complements bone anatomy and makes insertion easy, while the Distal Transverse Calcaneal Screw offers stability and prevents device migration, similar to a nail. Maintained active compression is provided through a proprietary Internal Superelastic NiTiNOL Element, which responds to up to 5 mm of bone settling or resorption at the healing site depending on implant length.2

Additionally, as a member of the DynaNail Mini family, DynaNail Hybrid shares universal instrumentation and can be used in conjunction with DynaNail Mini for additional procedural versatility and flexibility.

“The DynaNail Hybrid provides the maintained active compression necessary for successful fusion in a package designed specifically to complement subtalar anatomy,” said Dr. Samuel Adams of Duke University Medical Center. “Not only can I implant with ease and efficiency, but the active, adaptive healing approach instills confidence that my patients will experience the best possible outcomes.”

For more information on the DynaNail Hybrid and the entire DynaNail Mini family, please visit https://www.djoglobal.com/dynanail-hybrid.

About DJO

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company's extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.

Dr. Samuel Adams is a paid consultant for DJO.

